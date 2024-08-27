Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 35.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $26,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $98,632. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

