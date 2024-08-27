Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVST

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Envista by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.