EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.06.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE EPR opened at $47.56 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

