Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.29). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares trading hands.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

