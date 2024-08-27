ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.52

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $18.88. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 41,544 shares traded.
ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 5.2 %
The company has a market cap of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Bancorp
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.