ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.52

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $18.88. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 41,544 shares traded.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

