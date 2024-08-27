EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Trading Up 3.1%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 59,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 66,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

EUDA Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.