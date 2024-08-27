Evercore ISI Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $710.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $688.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $296.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

