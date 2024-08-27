Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

JSPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

