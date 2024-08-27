Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 750.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 781.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after buying an additional 2,062,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $112,464,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

