Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Up 8.7%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.30. 86,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 855% from the average session volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Everything Blockchain Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

