Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CFO John Paul Johnson Sells 44,693 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) CFO John Paul Johnson sold 44,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Evolent Health Stock Performance
NYSE:EVH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Evolent Health by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,959 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
