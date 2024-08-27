Evolent Health’s (EVH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Evolent Health Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE EVH opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,357,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,210.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 16.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile



Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

