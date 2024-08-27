Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.67

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $6.00. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,630 shares trading hands.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.