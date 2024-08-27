Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,515.82.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac
Insider Activity at Fair Isaac
Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Price Performance
Shares of FICO opened at $1,706.27 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,818.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,599.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,387.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Isaac
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.