Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,515.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,706.27 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,818.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,599.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,387.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

