Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLY. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $849.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,277,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,493 shares of company stock valued at $780,222 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

