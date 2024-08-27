F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Julie Tankard Purchases 960 Shares

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Julie Tankard bought 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945.60 ($13,115.65).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.69) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. F&C Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 835 ($11.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,066.66 ($14.07). The company has a market cap of £5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.63 and a beta of 0.63.

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 781.25%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

