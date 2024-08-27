Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.09.

NYSE FRT opened at $115.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $117.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,378,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after acquiring an additional 546,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

