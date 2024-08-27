Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

FIHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.10. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

