Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 24,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 74,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDIG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,474,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

