Fidelity National Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,505 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,036% compared to the typical volume of 335 put options.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

