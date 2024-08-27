Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.85

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 1369432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.