Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $628.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.40. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

