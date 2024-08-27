Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.66

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as low as C$7.55. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 380,468 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FSZ. National Bank Financial cut Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.89.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
