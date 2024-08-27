Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.66

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as low as C$7.55. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 380,468 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSZ. National Bank Financial cut Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

