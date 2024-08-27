First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBP. Hovde Group raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First BanCorp. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $492,950.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

