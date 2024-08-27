First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

