First Command Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

