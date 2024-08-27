First Command Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

