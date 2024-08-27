First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $151,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 157.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $533,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

IDV opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

