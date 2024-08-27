First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $162,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOFree Report) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

