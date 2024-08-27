First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $82,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMT. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,917,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 208.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000.

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

