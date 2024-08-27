First Command Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

