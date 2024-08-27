First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $184,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,618,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $187.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $188.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.