First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Okta by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

