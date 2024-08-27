First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,629 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMR opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

