First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $171.57.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

