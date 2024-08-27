First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

