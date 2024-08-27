First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

