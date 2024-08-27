First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 324 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

