First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,478,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.35.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

