First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 604 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Copart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

