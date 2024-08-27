First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 129,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

