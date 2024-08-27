First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $205,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
