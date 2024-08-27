First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $290,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 1.27% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,401,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

JUNW stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

