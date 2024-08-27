First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

