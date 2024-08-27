First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.72.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.93, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

