First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITW opened at $248.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.