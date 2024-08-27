First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of -440.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

