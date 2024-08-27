First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $574.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.68 and a 200-day moving average of $540.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.