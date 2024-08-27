First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Scotiabank

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of FR stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

