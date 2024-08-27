First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $12.94. First of Long Island shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 62,652 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 272.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 321,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

